First Fridays: Almeda Trio

The Almeda Trio visited the KeyBank Studio for music and conversation, previewing their concert this weekend at the BOP STOP.

Sunday, June 7, 2015

A Sunday Brunch and Concert

Works by Brahms and Ravel

11:30 AM performance, doors open at 10:30 AM, food available for purchase

BOP STOP

2910 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44113

(216) 421-5806 ext 103

Concert is free and open to the public ($10 donation suggested)

In the KeyBank Studio, they performed:

Johannes Brahms: Trio No. 2 in C Major, Op. 87, 1st and 3rd movements

Maurice Ravel: Piano Trio, 1st and 3rd movements

Dave Brubeck: Concordia Laetitia



Robert Cassidy, piano

Cara Tweed, violin

Ida Mercer, cello

Ensemble-in-residence at The Music Settlement in Cleveland, Ohio