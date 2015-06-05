First Fridays: Almeda Trio
The Almeda Trio visited the KeyBank Studio for music and conversation, previewing their concert this weekend at the BOP STOP.
Sunday, June 7, 2015
A Sunday Brunch and Concert
Works by Brahms and Ravel
11:30 AM performance, doors open at 10:30 AM, food available for purchase
BOP STOP
2910 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44113
(216) 421-5806 ext 103
Concert is free and open to the public ($10 donation suggested)
In the KeyBank Studio, they performed:
Johannes Brahms: Trio No. 2 in C Major, Op. 87, 1st and 3rd movements
Maurice Ravel: Piano Trio, 1st and 3rd movements
Dave Brubeck: Concordia Laetitia
Robert Cassidy, piano
Cara Tweed, violin
Ida Mercer, cello
Ensemble-in-residence at The Music Settlement in Cleveland, Ohio