First Fridays: Almeda Trio

Published June 5, 2015 at 11:48 PM EDT

The Almeda Trio visited the KeyBank Studio for music and conversation, previewing their concert this weekend at the BOP STOP

Sunday, June 7, 2015
A Sunday Brunch and Concert
Works by Brahms and Ravel
11:30 AM performance, doors open at 10:30 AM, food available for purchase
BOP STOP
2910 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44113
(216) 421-5806 ext 103
Concert is free and open to the public ($10 donation suggested)

 

In the KeyBank Studio, they performed: 

Johannes Brahms: Trio No. 2 in C Major, Op. 87, 1st and 3rd movements 
Maurice Ravel: Piano Trio, 1st and 3rd movements
Dave Brubeck: Concordia Laetitia  
 

Robert Cassidy, piano
Cara Tweed, violin
Ida Mercer, cello

Ensemble-in-residence at The Music Settlement in Cleveland, Ohio

 

