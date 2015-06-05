CSU Center for Arts and Innovation: "Music and the Brain"

Katie Shames, director of Cleveland State University's Center for Arts and Innovation, previews their next Creative Arts Education Luncheon.

Neuroscientist Stars in “Music and the Brain” At Morning Creative Voices Summit

"Music and the Brain"

Thursday, June 11 at 10:00 a.m.

Westfield Insurance Studio

Idea Center

Playhouse Square



Cleveland, OH (April 10, 2015) – Stage, screen and television star Shirley Jones and neuroscientist Dr. Larry Sherman may seem to have little in common, but both will talk about the importance of arts education as they entertain audiences at the 2015 Creative Voices Summit and Arts Education Luncheon on Thursday, June 11 at Playhouse Square. Gary Hanson, executive director, The Cleveland Orchestra, is honorary chair of the event.

Dr. Sherman, a musical neuroscientist at the Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Oregon, will mix musical performance, humor and neuroscience to reveal the amazing connection between music and human brain function. His performance takes place from 9:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. at the Westfield Insurance Studio Theatre at the Idea Center, Playhouse Square. He will provide insights through multi-media experiences into some of the most exciting brain research in recent years as he explores the connection between music, brain development and the ways music can prevent or delay brain aging and help patients with damage to the brain. His performance includes music ranging from the Beatles to Bach.

President of the Oregon Chapter of the Society for Neuroscience, Dr. Sherman has made numerous television appearances discussing various neuroscientific topics including the neuroscience of pleasure and love.

Ms. Jones’s presentation, “Really, Truly and Shirley,” will include discussion about her life in the arts, its importance in education and her new autobiography. “So bring out the smelling salts, hang on to your hats and get ready for the surprise of your lives,” says Ms. Jones in the first sentence of her memoir. The luncheon begins at 12 noon at Playhouse Square’s State Theater stage.

Ms. Jones is best known for starring in movie musicals such as Oklahoma, Carousel, and The Music Man, and for her role as the mother on the 1970s television show The Partridge Family, in which she co-starred with her stepson, David Cassidy. She won an Academy Award for her role in the 1960 film Elmer Gantry. She is currently married to comedian Marty Ingels.

Cost for the Arts Education Luncheon is $30. Admission to “Music and The Brain,” which takes place from 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the Westfield Insurance Studio Theatre at the Idea Center, Playhouse Square, is complimentary, although reservations are required. It is produced in partnership with Ideastream®.

Registration is required for both sessions. Register online at www.csuohio.edu/cai or call 216-687-5018 for information.