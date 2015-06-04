Ohio Light Opera: director Steven Daigle

The Ohio Light Opera's 37th season runs June 13 through August 8 at the College of Wooster. Director Steven Daigle stopped by to chat with Jacqueline Gerber about the four shows opening in June.

Brigadoon, running June 13 through August 7

(1947)

Music by Frederick Loewe

Lyrics and Book by Alan Jay Lerner

One of the most beloved American musicals, Lerner and Loewe's 1947 Brigadoon not only propelled its composer and lyricist toward the front ranks of Broadway, as rivals to Rodgers and Hammerstein, but also introduced to musical theatre a new type of other-worldly romanticism. Americans Tommy and Jeff, while on a hunting trip in Scotland, stumble on an unmapped village, whose citizens are in the midst of a fair and also celebrating the impending marriage of Charlie and Jean. Jean's older sister Fiona and Tommy take an immediate liking to one another, while the brazen village lass Meg wastes no time in pursuing Jeff. When Tommy notes that the locals have never heard of a telephone and that Charlie has attached the date 1746 to his bible signature, he questions Fiona on the strange goings-on. She leads him to the local schoolmaster, Mr. Lundie, who explains that Brigadoon appears only one day every hundred years. Disenchanted by local events, Tommy and Jeff return to New York, but are soon drawn back to the Highlands. But Brigadoon has vanished ... or has it? Song hits include Jean's "Waitin' for My Dearie," Tommy's "Almost Like Being in Love" and "There But for You Go I" Charlie's "Come to Me, Bend to Me," and Meg's show-stopping "The Love of My Life."

Can-Can, running June 18 through August 8

(1953)

Music and Lyrics by Cole Porter

Book by Abe Burrows

For many theatre historians and Broadway enthusiasts, the greatest of all American song composers, Cole Porter brought more of himself, his extraordinary life, and his times to his stage works than any of his contemporaries. Ohio Light Opera, following in the footsteps of its recently acclaimed productions of Porter's rarely staged Jubilee and Silk Stockings, turns its attention this season to the ever-engaging Can-Can, set in 1893 in Porter's beloved Paris, and featuring one of the composer's most glorious scores. Can-can dancers at La Mome Pistache's Montmartre night club are constantly arrested, and then acquitted, on morals charges. A new, upright judge, Aristide, pays a visit to the club to see for himself - he is determined to enforce the law and get results. Instead, he is enchanted by the dance and falls hard for Pistache, eventually gets disbarred, and joins with his paramour in getting arrested so that he can have his own day in court and, with Pistache, refute the obscenity charges. Few shows have contributed more tunes to the Top 40 charts: "C'est Magnifique," "Live and Let Live," "Allez-Vous En," "It's All Right with Me," and the haunting "I Love Paris."

One Touch of Venus, running June 25 through August 8

(1943)

Music by Kurt Weill

Lyrics by Ogden Nash

Book by Ogden Nash and S.J. Perelman

A most intriguing combination indeed: the comical and romantic lyrics of America's master of light verse, Ogden Nash; the witty and stylish dialogue of humorist S. J. Perelman; and the captivating musical score of Kurt Weill. One Touch of Venus exploits that ever-popular premise of a statue of Venus that comes to life, but can't quite adapt to the real world. Art aficionado Whitelaw Savory has installed in his museum a statue of Venus that bears a resemblance to a former girlfriend. The statue comes to life, but takes a liking not to its owner, but rather to Savory's barber Rodney Hatch, from Ozone Heights. Rodney's fiancee Gloria is furious, Savory is despondent over his unrequited love for Venus, and Venus has her hands full in winning over the reticent Rodney. This show is perhaps the closest that Weill ever came to pure musical comedy - but with an obvious debt to operetta. Song hits include Venus' "I Am a Stranger Here Myself," Savory's "West Wind," and the irresistibly seductive "Speak Low," with which Venus tries to ensnare Rodney after he has whisked Gloria off to the North Pole. One Touch of Venus has been one of OLO's most requested titles, and Kurt Weill, not heard at OLO since last century, remains one of musical theatre's greatest ambassadors.

Oh, Kay! running June 30 through August 7

(1926)

Music by George Gershwin

Lyrics by Ira Gershwin

Book by Guy Bolton and P. G. Wodehouse

If there were any doubts about the impact that George and Ira Gershwin would have on Broadway following their groundbreaking Lady, Be Good! in 1924, they were quickly dispelled two years later when Oh, Kay! opened to near-unanimous rave reviews and produced a handful of tunes that soon became standards. Written as a vehicle for Gertrude Lawrence, the comical plotline invoked a hot topic of the day: bootlegging. The book by Guy Bolton and master of comic fantasy P. G. Wodehouse concerns a rum-running operation, clandestinely based in the Long Island home of out-of-town Jimmy Winter, and run by the aristocratic Duke of Durham and his sister Lady Kay. Jimmy returns with a caustic new bride Constance, who, because of a question over the legality of the marriage, has to spend the night away from the house. Kay, to escape bad weather, blunders into the house and, to avoid detection by an inquisitive revenue officer, is sequestered in the bedroom by Jimmy, eventually posing as both Mrs. Winter and Jimmy's maid to escape the prying eyes of Constance and her father. "Clap Yo' Hands," "Fidgety Feet," "Do, Do, Do," and the incomparable "Someone to Watch Over Me" are but a sampling of the tunes in this top-notch Gershwin score.

The College of Wooster

1189 Beall Ave

Wooster, OH 44691

www.ohiolightopera.org

Box Office Phone: (330) 263-2345