Cleveland Trombone Seminar: Shachar Israel, founder

The 4th annual Cleveland Trombone Seminar will be held at Cleveland State University June 6-14, 2015. Joining the faculty roster this year is Stephen Lange, Second Trombone for the Boston Symphony. Blair Bollinger (Bass Trombone; Philadelphia Orchestra) and Mark Lancaster Lusk (Professor of Trombone; Penn-State University) will also return to CTS in 2015. Toby Oft (Principal Trombone; Boston Symphony) will be back as a Guest Artist. Now a tradition, the Great Lakes Trombone Ensemble will be in residence on Tuesday, June 9th. Samantha Basford (Feldenkrais), and David Brocket (wellness and meditation) will also be featured in clinics throughout the seminar.

The Cleveland Trombone Seminar (CTS) is a week long intensive session designed to further the professional education of young trombonists pursuing a life in music. The seminar will provide ample performance opportunities in a positive learning environment. Under the direction of Shachar Israel, founder of Cleveland Trombone Seminar, the seminar features top guest artists who will be giving daily lessons, masterclasses, coachings and recitals.

CTS also presents clinics concerning other aspects of music performance such as form, performance anxiety and optimal progress through correct practice. The clinics will be given by professionals in the fields of meditation and well being, Feldenkrais and education.