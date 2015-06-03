Cleveland Shakespeare Festival: David Hansen and Luke Brett
Cleveland Shakespeare Festival presents: The Life of Timon of Athens
By William Shakespeare and Thomas Middleton
With Original Music by Gary Lee
June 5-28
Timon was the most admired man on campus — and generous to a fault. Betrayed by his friends, he abandons civilization and goes “back-to-the-land”. As unrest grows in Athens, both sides appeal for his help. Set at a certain state university in 1970 against a backdrop of unpopular war and student unrest, “The Life of Timon of Athens” is a hilarious history of hip hypocrisy.
All performances begin at 7pm. Please bring your own chairs or blankets.
Friday, June 5 – PEACE Park – Coventry Neighborhood, Cleveland Heights
Saturday, June 6 – Tri-C West Campus, Parma Heights
Sunday June 7 – Halloran Park, Cleveland
Friday, June 12 – Lincoln Park, Cleveland (coincides with ArtWalk – plan parking accordingly)
Saturday, June 13 – Community Colonnade, Shaker Heights
Sunday, June 14 – Notre Dame College, South Euclid
Friday, June 19 – Cahoon Park West, Bay Village
Saturday, June 20 – Lakewood Park, Lakewood
Sunday, June 21 – Stocker Arts Center, Lorain County Community College, Elyria
Friday, June 26 – Old Town Hall, Independence
Saturday, June 27 – James A. Garfield Historic Site, Mentor
Sunday, June 28 – Grove Amphitheater, Mayfield Village
CAST
Luke Brett – Timon
Luke Powers – Alcibiades
Carol Laursen – The Governor
Brian Pedaci – Apemantus
Nicholas Chokan – Lucilius
Latecia Wilson – Lucia
Roderick S. Cardwell II – Ventidius
Miranda Coble – Flavia
Amanda Trompak – Sempronia
Gary Lee – Cupid