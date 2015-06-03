Cleveland Shakespeare Festival: David Hansen and Luke Brett

Cleveland Shakespeare Festival presents: The Life of Timon of Athens

By William Shakespeare and Thomas Middleton

With Original Music by Gary Lee

June 5-28

Timon was the most admired man on campus — and generous to a fault. Betrayed by his friends, he abandons civilization and goes “back-to-the-land”. As unrest grows in Athens, both sides appeal for his help. Set at a certain state university in 1970 against a backdrop of unpopular war and student unrest, “The Life of Timon of Athens” is a hilarious history of hip hypocrisy.

All performances begin at 7pm. Please bring your own chairs or blankets.

Friday, June 5 – PEACE Park – Coventry Neighborhood, Cleveland Heights

Saturday, June 6 – Tri-C West Campus, Parma Heights

Sunday June 7 – Halloran Park, Cleveland

Friday, June 12 – Lincoln Park, Cleveland (coincides with ArtWalk – plan parking accordingly)

Saturday, June 13 – Community Colonnade, Shaker Heights

Sunday, June 14 – Notre Dame College, South Euclid

Friday, June 19 – Cahoon Park West, Bay Village

Saturday, June 20 – Lakewood Park, Lakewood

Sunday, June 21 – Stocker Arts Center, Lorain County Community College, Elyria

Friday, June 26 – Old Town Hall, Independence

Saturday, June 27 – James A. Garfield Historic Site, Mentor

Sunday, June 28 – Grove Amphitheater, Mayfield Village

CAST

Luke Brett – Timon

Luke Powers – Alcibiades

Carol Laursen – The Governor

Brian Pedaci – Apemantus

Nicholas Chokan – Lucilius

Latecia Wilson – Lucia

Roderick S. Cardwell II – Ventidius

Miranda Coble – Flavia

Amanda Trompak – Sempronia

Gary Lee – Cupid