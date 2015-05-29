Cavs Coach may have been Working for the Enemy

The Cleveland Cavaliers were practicing at home today before next week’s NBA finals against the Golden State Warriors. The Cavs rookie coach David Blatt came close to being an assistant at Golden State. Last year at this time Blatt had agreed to that job under Warriors head coach former Cavs player Steve Kerr. Blatt says he’s thankful that Kerr gave him permission to interview for the Cleveland job.

“The way that I look at it – especially when I think back to our conversation – is that we both got exactly what we wanted. We wanted to be part of a successful team that could compete for the championship of the NBA. And it’s happened – only we’re on different sides.”

Last May, Blatt led his Tel Aviv team to the Euro-League championship.

The NBA finals begin Thursday night in Oakland.