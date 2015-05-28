Western Reserve Theater Organ Society: Dave Wickerman

The Western Reserve Theater Organ Society presents Dave Wickerham in concert at Grays Armory

Dave Wickerham of Upper Michigan will perform on the Wurlitzer Theater Pipe organ at Cleveland Grays Armory Museum. Mr. Wickerham has been the staff organist at many theater organ venues across the US while being principal organist for several churches. He has concertized domestically and internationally, and has several theater organ recordings to his credit.

The Sunday afternoon concert will be at 2:30 PM on May 31, 2015.

Cleveland Grays Armory Museum is at 1234 Bolivar Road with parking on the west side of the building at posted rates.

Tickets may be purchased at the door or on line at www.wrtos.org/concerts.

Western Reserve Theater Organ Society (WRTOS), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, presents concerts for the purpose of keeping the theater organ a living art form for current and future generations.