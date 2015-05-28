Tiny House Movement Comes to Cleveland

In Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood a project to build ultra-small homes kicked off Thursday.

The “Tiny House” movement has been a national trend for several years. The homes can be anywhere between 150 and 800 square feet.

City Councilman Matt Zone is helping to move the project forward along with partners from Citizens Bank and the Detroit Shoreway Community Development Organization.

He says Tiny Houses appeal to millennials and empty nesters looking downsize; " People want to live in smaller more affordable housing and when you think of all the existing housing product we have in our city most of it is really old, really expensive to maintain, and if you can live in a product that is new, that you’re not going to have invest money on an annual basis to keep with the up keep and have a product that’s going to be highly energy efficient that’s very attractive.”

Zone says the quarter acre property at 58 th street and Pear street could eventually hold three tiny homes with the first expected to be ready later this fall.

The anticipated sale price is between $80k and $100k dollars.

Citizens’ Charitable Foundation provided 140-thousand dollars to help design the house and build it.

Video: Jenny Spencer, managing director of the Detroit Shoreway Neighborhood, discusses what it would take for "tiny houses" to be a more readily available in Northeast Ohio.