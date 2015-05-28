Contrapunctus: David Acres and Judith Acres

CONTRAPUNCTUS EARLY MUSIC presents

“The Glories of Spanish Polyphony from the 13th to the 17th Century”

Sunday, May 31, 3:00pm, Mary Queen of Peace

(4423 Pearl Road, Cleveland, Ohio 44109)

From the sacred polyphony of Tomas Luis de Victoria and Alonso Lobo to the Cantigas de Santa Maria of Alfonso X (el Sabio), and with therollicking exuberance of songs such as of Mateo Flecha's 'Riu, Riu Chiu' –

the concert spans four centuries of Spanish music.

There is NO ADMISSION CHARGE for this concert.

Contrapunctus Early Music is a professional vocal ensemble specializing in the performance of sacred and secular music from the Middle Ages through the modern era, combining polyphony, literature, art and dialogue to create exceptional music within an historical context. Under the leadership of Music Director David Acres (countertenor and Musical Director of Counterpoint, UK, and The King’s Counterpoint, SC), and Executive Director Dr. Judith Acres (soprano and Executive Director of The King’s Counterpoint, SC, and Co-Manager of Counterpoint, UK), Contrapunctus Early Music explores the variety and beauty found in a cappella vocal music: from chant to 20th-century, medieval carols to the avant-garde, Contrapunctus Early Music is devoted to the creation of delightful programs designed to entertain, educate, and above all to stir the soul.