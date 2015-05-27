Cleveland International Classical Guitar Festival: Jason Vieaux
Guitars International presents:
The 15th Annual Cleveland International Classical Guitar Festival
Thursday, May 28 through Sunday, May 31, 2015
In cooperation with the Cleveland Institute of Music
Over the years this unique artistic event has consistently brought the world's finest classical guitarists, lutenists, lecturers, composers, teachers, and guitar makers to the Cleveland Institute of Music.
