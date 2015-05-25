© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Cavaliers Squeeze Past Hawks 114 to 111 Sunday Night

By Mark Simpson
Published May 25, 2015 at 4:43 AM EDT

With the Cavaliers driving hard, and an injured LeBron James, the Cavs went into overtime at the Q Sunday night to win over Atlanta 114 to 111.

The game stayed close especially during the second half of the game, with equalizers going back and forth between the Hawks and the Cavs.

James mentioned playing through mutliple injuries, but cited "Mind over matter", to bring the victory home.

The Cavs now have a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.  One game left, Tuesday, before the Cavaliers lock up advancing to the NBA finals.

 

