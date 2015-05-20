© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

Memorial Celebration Scheduled for Cleveland Blues Legend "Mr. Stress"

By David C. Barnett
Published May 20, 2015 at 9:58 AM EDT
Mr. Stress, circa 1974 (PHOTO: DCB)

By David C. Barnett

A June 2 nd memorial celebration is in the works for a Northeast Ohio blues legend.  Harmonica player Bill Miller was better known as "Mr. Stress" and he was a fixture in local clubs for nearly half a century.  His close friend and fellow musician Colin Dussault says the bluesman passed away Monday evening.  Speaking on 90.3's Sound of Applause, last year, Miller recalled that he fell in love with blues at an early age.

"I spent a lot of time in a project at East 30th and Cedar, and you heard your neighbors playing this kind of stuff when you were a kid, and you said, 'My god, that's good'"

Miller suffered a stroke in 2013, and Colin Dussault put together a four-CD tribute set to help the bluesman with his medical bills.  Dussault says attempts are being made to locate any surviving Miller family members.  The memorial for the popular musician will be hosted by the Euclid Tavern at the Happy Dog  --- that’s the recently refurbished night spot where the Mr. Stress Blues Band held court for years.  

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
David C. Barnett
david.barnett@ideastream.org | 216-916-6242
See stories by David C. Barnett