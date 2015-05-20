© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

Hall of Fame Unveiled

Published May 20, 2015 at 4:57 PM EDT
Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Oh

Plans for the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a "destination attraction" were center-stage in Canton Tuesday.

Tim Rudell of member station WKSU reported about the release of a feasibility study ...on the Hall of Fame Village.

The numbers were eye-popping and the sales pitch impressive for how Hall of Fame Village could transform the region. Fifteen billion dollars and ten thousand jobs in 25 years of economic growth in northeast Ohioaccording to project leaders.  But there was another message in the news conference; from every speaker.  "We can do this."

Re-development specialist Stuart Lichter, who's adding this to the more than 140 projects he has guided--including the new Goodyear Headquarters in Akron and the Hoover remake in North Canton:

           "Those numbers are really, really, big.  We have our game plan.  We have financing sources identified.  We've got the timing set.  There'll be pieces over probably the next five years.  And hopefully, by the hundredth anniversary, you'll have a new jewel here in Canton."

That's the anniversary of the founding of the NFL in Canton, in 1920.

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature