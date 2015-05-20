Hall of Fame Unveiled

Plans for the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a "destination attraction" were center-stage in Canton Tuesday.

Tim Rudell of member station WKSU reported about the release of a feasibility study ...on the Hall of Fame Village.

The numbers were eye-popping and the sales pitch impressive for how Hall of Fame Village could transform the region. Fifteen billion dollars and ten thousand jobs in 25 years of economic growth in northeast Ohioaccording to project leaders. But there was another message in the news conference; from every speaker. "We can do this."

Re-development specialist Stuart Lichter, who's adding this to the more than 140 projects he has guided--including the new Goodyear Headquarters in Akron and the Hoover remake in North Canton:

"Those numbers are really, really, big. We have our game plan. We have financing sources identified. We've got the timing set. There'll be pieces over probably the next five years. And hopefully, by the hundredth anniversary, you'll have a new jewel here in Canton."

That's the anniversary of the founding of the NFL in Canton, in 1920.