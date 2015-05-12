David Amram: "This Land," extended interview

To celebrate the 75th Anniversary of "This Land Is Your Land" by Woody Guthrie, David Amram and the Colorado Symphony present "This Land" on Newport Classics Recordings.

David Amram spoke with Angela Mitchell from a studio in New York. This is the extended version of the interview that aired on WCLV on Friday, May 8, 2015.

This Land

Composed and conducted by David Amram

Inspired by "This Land Is Your Land" by Woody Guthrie

Performed by the Colorado Symphony

" This Land: Symphonic Variations on a Song by Woody Guthrie" was recorded Friday, September 21, 2012 and Saturday, September 22, 2012 at 7:30 p.m. at Boettcher Concert Hall, in the Denver Performing Arts Complex, Denver, Colorado.

TRACK LISTING:

1. Theme and Fanfare for the Road & Variation I – Oklahoma Stomp Dance 4:44

2. Variation II – Sunday Morning Church Service in Okemah 6:54

3. Variation III – Prelude and Pampa Texas Barn Dance 2:45

4. Variation IV – Sonado con Mexico (Dreaming of Mexico) 7:18

5. Variation V – Dust Bowl Dirge 5:28

6. Variation VI – Street Sounds of New York's Neighborhoods

7. Variation VI – Caribbean Street Festival 2:37

8. Variation VI – Klezmer Wedding Celebration and Middle Eastern Bazaar 2:56

9. Variation VI – Salvation Army Hymn 1:10

10. Variation VI – Block Party Jam and Finale 3:13

11. Theme and Variations on Red River Valley for Flute and Strings 14:20

