TrueNorth Cultural Arts presents "The Glass Menagerie": Fred Sternfeld and Corey Knick

The Glass Menagerie

By Tennessee Williams

May 1st through 17th

Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 3:00pm

Directed by Fred Sternfeld

Featuring Isabel Billinghurst, Jeremy Jenkins, Corey Knick & Anne McEvoy

Presented by True North Cultural Arts

Aging southern belle Amanda Wingfield hopes for her son Tom to fulfill her dreams of finding the perfect "gentleman caller" for her shy and damaged daughter Laura. His arrival sends shock waves through the family, and causes cracks to form in the delicate fantasies that have kept them going.

Catapulting then-unknown playwright Tennessee Williams into the American lexicon forever, this classic play takes a hard, unforgiving look at the ties that don’t always bind. Semi-autobiographical in nature, Williams’ tense drama introduced the world to the Wingfields: a family made up of an absent father, sickly daughter, overbearing mother, and a son who just wants to escape this life.

Special daytime matinees are available for this production.

All shows are at the French Creek Nature & Arts Center (4530 Colorado Avenue, Sheffield, OH, 44054, (440) 949-5200).