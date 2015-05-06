The Cleveland Orchestra: Paul Groves as Faust
Hector Berlioz's Damnation of Faust
Thursday, May 07, 2015 7:30 PM
Saturday, May 09, 2015 8:00 PM
Sunday, May 10, 2015 3:00 PM
The Cleveland Orchestra
Charles Dutoit, conductor
Paul Groves (tenor) as Faust
Willard White (bass) as Méphistophélès
Ruxandra Donose (mezzo-soprano) as Marguerite
Christopher Feigum (baritone)
Cleveland Orchestra Chorus
Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus
A must-see performance of Berlioz’s rarely-performed masterpiece, conducted by a legendary interpreter of this work. Faust, an aging scholar, impulsively makes a bargain with Mephistopheles who promises him the restoration of his youth, knowledge, and the fulfillment of all of his wishes. He falls for the woman of his dreams, Marguerite, but ultimately Faust must relinquish his soul to Mephistopheles in order to save hers.
Please note that these performances are presented without intermission and will run approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes in length.
Sung in French with projected English supertitles.