Jonathon Sawyer Offers Sustenance to the Cavs

While the Chicago Bulls were delivering a drubbing to the Cleveland Cavaliers on their home court, Monday night, another Clevelander was exacting a measure of revenge in the Windy City.

Local chef and restaurant entrepreneur Jonathon Sawyer was in Chicago for the James Beard Awards, where he took the prize as Best Chef for the Great Lakes region. The Beard Award is highly coveted in the food and beverage industry, and Sawyer bested several top flight Chicago peers to win it. ideastream's David C. Barnett caught up with Sawyer by phone, as he was driving back home, and he explained the significance of the award in the accompanying 90-second clip.