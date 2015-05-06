Cleveland State University: John Perrine, saxophone

CSU Faculty Recital: John Perrine, saxophone and Ellen Breakfield-Glick, clarinet

Wednesday, May 6, 2015 at 8:00 pm

CSU Music and Communication Building, Drinko Recital

Guest Artists

Denella Sing, piano

Michelle Abraham, violin

Solomon Liang, violin

Joseph LoCicero, viola

Erica Snowden, cello

Program

Paul Bonneau - Piece Concertante Dans L'Esprit Jazz

David Heath - Concerto for Soprano Saxophone (the Celtic)

Takashi Yoshimatsu - Fuzzy Bird Sonata

W.A. Mozart - Quintet in A Major for Clarinet and String Quartet K. 581

John Perrine, Saxophone, is Director of the Jazz Ensemble and Coordinator of Jazz Studies. He has premiered works by Kari Juusela, Aaron Johnson and William Price. Perrine holds a doctorate from Louisiana State University , a masters from Northwestern University , and a BME from Stetson University . His teachers include James Bishop, Fred Hemke, Jonathon Helton and Griffin Campbell. He has studied jazz with Harold Blanchard, Don Owens, Tony Garcia and Michael Koucour.

Recently, Perrine has performed the Bolcom Concert Suite with the Volga Band (Saratov, Russia). Perrine also gave master classes at the Saratov Conservatory and the Rostov On-Don Conservatory and well as at Moscow State University for Culture and Arts where he has been invited back to perform the Ingolf Dahl Saxophone Concerto. In addition to work abroad Perrine has also recently given live broadcast recitals with faculty members Eric Ziolek, Rock Wehrmann and Mark DeMio on WCLV in Cleveland, Ohio and performed with his own jazz quartet at Night Town (Cleveland Heights) and The Bop Stop (Cleveland, Ohio)

He is a founding member of the Red Stick Saxophone Quartet. The quartet has won national prizes in the MTNA and Fischoff chamber music competitions. Perrine's composition "Vonnegut:Suite for Saxophone Quartet" was premiered at the North American Saxophone Alliance International Convention in Columbia, South Carolina by the Red Stick Saxophone Quartet.

Clarinetist Ellen Breakfield-Glickmaintains an active career as a sought-after performer and educator. She holds positions with CityMusic Cleveland Chamber Orchestra and the award-winning Michigan Philharmonic Orchestra. In addition, she frequently performs with orchestras throughout the Midwest. Her playing has been described by The Cleveland Plain Dealer as “both a novelty and a delight.” An avid chamber musician, she has performed for a wide range of audiences throughout the United States, at venues such as Lincoln Center and Kilbourn Hall. In March, 2014, she was featured live on Cleveland Public Radio, as part of the Cleveland State University Faculty Woodwind Quintet.

Ellen has participated in music festivals throughout the United States and Canada, most recently as a Resident Artist at the Atlantic Music Festival in Waterville, Maine. She can also be heard on recordings with the Eastman Wind Ensemble, featuring Canadian Brass, the University of Michigan Symphony Band and an upcoming release with Grammy Award-winning world musician, Shane Shanahan and CityMusic Cleveland.



As an educator, she has served on the faculty of Cleveland State University since 2013 and maintains a successful private studio. During the summer, Ellen has served as Guest Faculty Director for the University of Michigan’s MPulse Clarinet Institute and as a chamber music coach at the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities.



Ellen received a Bachelor of Music Degree from the Eastman School of Music and Master of Music and Doctor of Musical Arts Degrees from the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance. Her teachers have included Daniel Gilbert, Kenneth Grant, Robert DiLutis, Michael Webster and Harry Hill.