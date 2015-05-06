CIPC Young Artists Competition: Pierre van der Westhuizen

CIPC Young Artists is an international competition for pianists ages 12 through 18 presented by the Cleveland International Piano Competition. Launched by the CIPC in 2003 as a one-day competition for Ohio piano students, the program has been reorganized this year to follow the multi-round format of the CIPC.

The event will be held May 12-21, 2015 at Baldwin Wallace University and the Cleveland Museum of Art’s Gartner Auditorium.

ELIGIBILITY

Contestants will participate in two age groups: Juniors (age 12 to 15) and Seniors (age 16 to 18). Eligibility for the competition, as well as the age group for each contestant, is determined by the contestant’s age as of May 21, 2015. Pianists from any country are invited to apply.

COMPLIMENTARY ROOM AND BOARD

All contestants will be housed in dormitories on the Baldwin Wallace campus for the duration of the event. Room and board for contestants is free of charge.

THE INSTITUTE

An institute will be held concurrently with the competition, during which time the contestants will receive master classes and coaching from members of the jury and guest lecturers. The institute also will feature guest artist recitals.

SUMMARY OF PERFORMANCES

Students in each age group will perform three solo rounds and one final round with orchestra in front of audiences and a professional jury. All candidates will perform two rounds before the first jury vote. Six candidates from each age group will advance to the semi-final round and three candidates from each age group will advance to the final round. CIPC is pleased to partner with the Canton Symphony Orchestra for the final round, which will be held Thursday, May 21, 2015 in Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Maestro Gerhardt Zimmermann will conduct.