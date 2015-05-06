2015 NOADA Art Expo: Diane Schaffstein, Co-President

The Northern Ohio Art Dealers Association is pleased to announce its ARTExpo 2015, May 7th through May 10th. The ARTExpo will take place at Fred and Laura Ruth Bidwell Foundation’s Transformer Station, 1460 West 29th Street in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Transformer Station is a cultural facility devoted to showing the Bidwells’ private photography collection and also serves as a venue for significant new contemporary art projects curated by the Cleveland Museum of Art.

NOADA is an association of Ohio fine art galleries and dealers formed to promote professionalism in the marketing and sale of fine art. Concurrent to this goal is our objective to provide education to the public relating to the sale and collecting of original works of art. The NOADA ArtExpo 2015 is our annual public exhibition that provides educational programming, while showcasing our members and their fine offerings.

The ARTExpo offers a unique opportunity for patrons to browse and purchase fine works of art from some of Ohio’s most respected dealers and galleries. These offerings include a cross section of historic, regional, international and contemporary paintings, drawings, fine prints, photography, fiber art and sculpture. All of the participating galleries and dealers have placed art with major museums in addition to private and corporate collections. This is the only expo of its kind in the region with such diverse offerings.

We are happy to welcome back exhibitor, Carl Solway Gallery from Cincinnati, Ohio, who was unable to exhibit with us in 2014. Carl Solway Gallery is a nationally respected gallery that specializes in modern and contemporary art including painting, sculpture, graphics and new media incorporating video and electronics. Also, we are welcoming new exhibitor, Maria Neil Art Project from Cleveland, Ohio, who focuses on the works of regional and emerging artists.

The ARTExpo 2015 will be open to the public Thursday, May 7th to Sunday, May 10th. A Preview Gala will take place Thursday evening from 5PM to 9PM. Tickets for Thursday’s Preview Gala are $50. General admission will be 11AM to 5PM on Friday and Saturday, 12PM to 5PM on Sunday. General admission tickets are $10. A secure parking lot will be available around the corner throughout the ARTExpo and valet parking will be available during Thursday’s Preview Gala.