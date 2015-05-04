Opera Encore: Cleveland Opera Theater

Members of Cleveland Opera Theater visited the KeyBank Studio to perform excerpts from their spring production, Puccini’s Tosca.

Andrea Anelli - Tosca

Timothy Culver - Cavaradossi

Brian Keith Johnson - Scarpia

Domenico Boyagian - Conductor

Lorenzo Salvagni - Piano

Scott Skiba - Stage Director

Tosca by Giacomo Puccini

May 8, 7:30pm, 2015

May 10, 3:00pm, 2015

Cleveland Masonic Auditorium

3615 Euclid Ave

Cleveland, Oh 44115



Tosca will be performed fully staged with orchestra, chorus, and costumes, featuring sets designed by legendary architect Richard Fleischman.

Experience the power of live opera with Cleveland OperaTheater at the Cleveland Masonic Auditorium featuring "The Best sound in Town"

Buy Tickets: Cleveland Performance Arts Center Box Office: 216.881.6350 | 11am -5pm M-F

On-line: clevelandmasonicauditorium.com