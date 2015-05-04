Opera Encore: Cleveland Opera Theater
Members of Cleveland Opera Theater visited the KeyBank Studio to perform excerpts from their spring production, Puccini’s Tosca.
Andrea Anelli - Tosca
Timothy Culver - Cavaradossi
Brian Keith Johnson - Scarpia
Domenico Boyagian - Conductor
Lorenzo Salvagni - Piano
Scott Skiba - Stage Director
Tosca by Giacomo Puccini
May 8, 7:30pm, 2015
May 10, 3:00pm, 2015
Cleveland Masonic Auditorium
3615 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, Oh 44115
Tosca will be performed fully staged with orchestra, chorus, and costumes, featuring sets designed by legendary architect Richard Fleischman.
Experience the power of live opera with Cleveland OperaTheater at the Cleveland Masonic Auditorium featuring "The Best sound in Town"
Buy Tickets: Cleveland Performance Arts Center Box Office: 216.881.6350 | 11am -5pm M-F
On-line: clevelandmasonicauditorium.com