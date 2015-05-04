© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Opera Encore: Cleveland Opera Theater

Published May 4, 2015 at 3:33 PM EDT

Members of Cleveland Opera Theater visited the KeyBank Studio to perform excerpts from their spring production, Puccini’s Tosca

Andrea Anelli - Tosca
Timothy Culver - Cavaradossi
Brian Keith Johnson - Scarpia
Domenico Boyagian - Conductor
Lorenzo Salvagni - Piano
Scott Skiba - Stage Director

Tosca by Giacomo Puccini
May 8, 7:30pm, 2015
May 10, 3:00pm, 2015 

Cleveland Masonic Auditorium 
3615 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, Oh 44115
 

Tosca will be performed fully staged with orchestra, chorus, and costumes, featuring sets designed by legendary architect Richard Fleischman.
Experience the power of live opera with Cleveland OperaTheater at the Cleveland Masonic Auditorium featuring "The Best sound in Town" 

Buy Tickets: Cleveland Performance Arts Center Box Office: 216.881.6350    |    11am -5pm  M-F
On-line: clevelandmasonicauditorium.com

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV