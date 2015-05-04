Intermission interview: Henry Shapard, cello

WCLV broadcast live the season finale of the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra's 2014-15 season, Sunday, May 3 at 8:00 at Severance Hall.

Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra

Brett Mitchell, Music Director

Program

Samuel Barber: Medea's Dance of Vengeance, Op. 23a

Dmitry Kabalevsky: Cello Concerto No. 1 in G minor, Op. 49

Henry Shapard, cello

Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra

Henry Shapard, cello, is a junior at University School and is principal cello of the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra. He is currently a student of Richard Weiss at Cleveland Institute of Music Preparatory Department. In 2010, Henry received an Honorable Mention in the Sigma Alpha Iota string competition. Henry won the Elementary Division of the Cleveland Cello Society competition in 2008, the Junior Division of the same competition in 2011, and the Senior Division in 2014. In 2011, he was also a prizewinner in the Chinese Professional Entrepreneur Organization string competition. In 2013, after winning the Suburban Symphony Orchestra’s annual Concerto Competition, he performed with the orchestra as soloist. In February 2014, he won the concerto competition of the Preparatory Department of the Cleveland Institute of Music and performed as soloist with CIM's Conservatory Orchestra under the direction of Carl Topilow. As a chamber musician, he has been coached by Cleveland Orchestra members Joela Jones, Charles Bernard, and Carolyn Warner, and has played in a masterclass with Cavani String Quartet.

