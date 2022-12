Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra

Brett Mitchell, Music Director

Sunday, May 3, 2015, Severance Hall, 8:00 PM

Program:

Samuel Barber: Medea's Dance of Vengeance, Op. 23a

Dmitry Kabalevsky: Cello Concerto No. 1 in G minor, Op. 49

Henry Shapard, cello

Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra

To read an interview with Henry Shapard, click here.