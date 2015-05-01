Cleveland Orchestra Broadway Slavic Village Residency: Joan Katz Napoli

Joan Katz Napoli, Director of Education & Community Programs for The Cleveland Orchestra, previews all of the education-related activities that are part of the Broadway Slavic Village Residency.

Release Date: March 16, 2015 / Updated: April 2, 2015

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Orchestra’s third annual neighborhood residency in Northeast Ohio takes place in Broadway Slavic Village across three months this spring. The centerpiece of these activities in Broadway Slavic Village is a free public concert by The Cleveland Orchestra, led by former assistant conductor James Feddeck, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on the evening of April 10. A delayed telecast of the concert will be presented by WVIZ/PBS ideastream® on Friday, April 17 at 10:00 p.m. with a special rebroadcast on Sunday, April 19 at 3:00 p.m., a live broadcast of the concert will air on radio station WCLV 104.9. Tickets for the free community concert are being distributed throughout Broadway Slavic Village beginning on Saturday, March 21. (See list of distribution locations toward the end of this news release, plus a complete list of the current neighborhood residency schedule.)

As part of an effort to individualize each residency, this year’s residency is embracing the mission of the Slavic Village community through the cornerstones of their recent economic redevelopment. These cornerstones include education, community service, and health and wellness. This year’s “ Cleveland Orchestra at Home in Broadway Slavic Village” residency strives to integrate Orchestra musicians and staff in activities and events that are important to the Slavic Village community.

Music Education

The Cleveland Orchestra’s neighborhood residencies have traditionally placed a strong emphasis on collaborating with the local schools. This year’s Slavic Village community residency is no exception. Throughout the spring, Cleveland Orchestra musicians are supporting both in-school and after-school music programs in Slavic Village through coachings, masterclasses, and special performances. Instrumental music students from Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) schools, Diocese of Cleveland schools, the Broadway Club of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland, Broadway School of Music and the Arts, University Settlement, and other partners, will Make Music! with musicians of The Cleveland Orchestra. The Cleveland Orchestra will perform an Education Concert in the gymnasium of Mound Elementary School (a CMSD “Investment School”), giving students the opportunity to see and hear a world-renowned orchestra right in their own neighborhood. In April and May, Slavic Village’s youngest music lovers will enjoy Musical Rainbow performances by members of The Cleveland Orchestra, which introduce children to the instruments of the Orchestra one at a time.

Community Service

The Cleveland Orchestra is also participating in community service events throughout Slavic Village over the course of the residency. Musicians and staff are volunteering at the John Paul II Ozanam Center, located at Holy Name Church. The Ozanam Center is a food and clothing distribution center affiliated with the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Cleveland. At concerts in January as part of the Orchestras Feeding America campaign, the Orchestra collected more than 600 pounds of food that was delivered to Ozanam and distributed to local families. In partnership with MetroHealth, Cleveland Orchestra musicians will give a pop-up performance for patients and families in the waiting room at the Broadway Health Center location. Members of The Cleveland Orchestra are being featured in a benefit chamber music concert for the Broadway School of Music and the Arts on Friday, May 1 at the Polish-American Cultural Center. Orchestra musicians have participated in the annual benefit for the past 12 years. For tickets and additional information about the May 1 benefit concert, visit www.broadwayschool.org.

Health and Wellness

The Cleveland Orchestra joins the active living lifestyle in Slavic Village through a series of activities throughout the neighborhood residency. Many Cleveland Orchestra musicians and staff are already runners, bikers, and outdoor enthusiasts. These Orchestra members and staff will join the annual Pierogi Dash as runners and volunteers. First Tee of Cleveland will welcome the Orchestra and test their golf skills at Washington Park Golf Course when they join golf students in a golf skills lesson. Following the “lesson,” the students and musicians will join together for a lunch reception in the club house. The Velodrome is hosting a cycling event during the month of June. Details of this event will be announced at a later date.

Three Months of Neighborhood Performances

The Cleveland Orchestra at Home in Broadway Slavic Village officially kicks off on Saturday, March 21 at 12:00 noon at the Neighborhood Summit at the Bohemian National Hall featuring a musical ensemble performing at the opening of the event. The Broadway Slavic Village Neighborhood Summit is an annual event that brings dedicated community stakeholders together to celebrate the accomplishments and hard work of residents and organizations in the Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood. This year’s event also features the Gateway Arch ribbon cutting on Broadway.

A central highlight of the Broadway Slavic Village residency, the free community concert by The Cleveland Orchestra, takes place at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Friday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. The concert, under the direction of James Feddeck, includes musical selections by Wagner and Tchaikovsky, Smetana’s The Moldau, and Rossini’s Introduction and Variations for Clarinet and Orchestra featuring Cleveland Orchestra assistant principal clarinet Daniel McKelway as soloist.

On Sunday, April 19, The Cleveland Orchestra will join the “Sunday Funday” at The Nash – The Slovenian National Hall, for a day of family activities and bowling. Families are welcome to join the open bowling from 12:00 noon - 2:00 p.m. Following the family bowling time, there will be a performance by a Cleveland Orchestra chamber ensemble from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra Chamber Chorus, under the direction of Robert Porco, Cleveland Orchestra director of choruses, combines forces with the Elizabeth Baptist Church Choir in a Choral Celebration performance. The event takes place on Sunday, April 26 at noon, following the Sunday worship service.

On Friday, May 1, at 7:00 p.m., The Cleveland Orchestra will perform a free Family Concert for the community at the Broadway Club of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland. The concert, conducted by Emil de Cou, takes place at 7:00 p.m., with pre-concert activities beginning at 6:00 p.m. Free tickets for the concert will be distributed at the Broadway Club of the Boys & Girls Clubs on Friday, April 17 from 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., at the University Settlement on April 17 during school hours, and at Broadway School of Music and the Arts on Saturday, April 18 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. For additional details visit www.clevelandorchestra.com/slavicvillage.

On Sunday, May 3, at 11:30 a.m., a Cleveland Orchestra ensemble will perform at Seven Roses Restaurant as part of the Polish Constitution Day Parade activities.

On May 16 and 17, ensembles from The Cleveland Orchestra will give a pop-up performances at “Rooms to Let.” “Rooms to Let” is an annual neighborhood art walk that highlights the community investment in the local housing market with local artists creating a temporary art exhibit using vacant homes. The event also includes a neighborhood block party , hands-on art activities, and local food. Additional information can be found at http://slavicvillage.org/roomstolet.

Performances of the Orchestra’s popular “Musical Rainbow” programs, introducing children ages 3-6 to a musical instrument, takes place Monday, April 20 at Warner Girls Leadership Academy at 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday, May 20 at 12:00 noon and Saturday May 23 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, and at St. Stanislaus Church on Friday, May 22 at 11:00 a.m. These performances last about 30 minutes and are free and open to the public; no tickets are required.

Friday, May 1 at 7:00 p.m. (Pre-concert activities begin at 6:00 p.m.)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland (Broadway Club)

6114 Broadway Ave.

Cleveland Orchestra Family Concert

The Cleveland Orchestra

Emil de Cou, conductor

Free tickets for the Family Concert are available beginning on April 17 at the Broadway Club of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland from 2::30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., at University Settlement during school hours, and at Broadway School of Music and the Arts on Saturday, April 18 from 9:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. Visit www.clevelandorchestra.com/slavicvillage for details on how to pick up tickets at these locations.

Sunday, May 3 at 11:30 a.m.

Seven Roses Restaurant

6301 Fleet Ave.

Cleveland Orchestra ensemble

Saturday, May 16 at 11:00 a.m.

Alexia Manor

5125 Hector Ave.

Senior Citizen Event

Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra ensemble and Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus ensemble

Wednesday, May 20 at 12 noon and Saturday, May 23 at 10:00 a.m.

Our Lady of Lourdes Church

3395 E. 53rd St.

Musical Rainbow performances

Friday, May 22 at 11:00 a.m.

St. Stanislaus Church

3649 E. 65th St.

Musical Rainbow performance