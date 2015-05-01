A Musical Memoir of Kent State

Northeast Ohio was a hotbed of punk and alternative bands in the 1970s, and one of the punkest and most alt was Tin Huey, who entertained audiences with an amalgam of rock, jazz, and R&B, fueled with sarcasm, social commentary and a dollop of humor. In this excerpt from The Sound of Applause, ideastream’s David C. Barnett spoke with guitarist and vocalist Chris Butler soon after the release of his autobiographical CD, “Easy Life”, which includes reflections on his days as a student at Kent State University during those tumultuous times 45 years ago, when Ohio National Guard troops opened fire during an anti-war rally.