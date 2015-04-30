Ensemble Theatre: Celeste Cosentino, director

Ensemble Theatre presents:

Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo

By Rajiv Joseph

Directed by Celeste Cosentino.

Mainstage Theatre

April 24th-May 17th. (Fri.-Sun.)

Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm. Sundays at 2pm.

The lives of two American Marines and an Iraqi translator are forever changed by an encounter with a quick-witted tiger who haunts the streets of war-torn Baghdad attempting to find meaning, forgiveness and redemption amidst the city's ruins. Rajiv Joseph's groundbreaking new American play explores both the power and the perils of human nature.

"Set in the chaotic first days of the American invasion of Iraq, this boldly imagined, harrowing and surprisingly funny drama considers the long afterlife of violent acts, as well as the impenetrable mysteries of the afterlife itself."

(-NYTimes).

PLEASE NOTE: THIS PRODUCTION CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE AND ADULT MATERIAL. (Not recommended for younger audiences)

Show Run Time(including intermission): Approximately 2hrs 20min.

