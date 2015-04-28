© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Baldwin Wallace Men's Chorus: Frank Bianchi

Published April 28, 2015 at 11:29 PM EDT

Baldwin Wallace Men's Chorus
Spring Concert
Sunday, May 3 at 5:00 p.m.
Gamble Auditorium
Kulas Musical Arts Building
96 Front Street, Berea, OH
 

The concert will feature some of the BW Men's Chorus's "greatest hits" of the current season along with some familiar and not so familiar Broadway pieces.  They will also celebrate the work of current, living composers (Alice Parker, Michael Martin, Tim Sarsany and Daniel Elder). 

Also featuring selections by Mr. Sun's Echo. 

