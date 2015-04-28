Baldwin Wallace Men's Chorus: Frank Bianchi

Baldwin Wallace Men's Chorus

Spring Concert

Sunday, May 3 at 5:00 p.m.

Gamble Auditorium

Kulas Musical Arts Building

96 Front Street, Berea, OH



The concert will feature some of the BW Men's Chorus's "greatest hits" of the current season along with some familiar and not so familiar Broadway pieces. They will also celebrate the work of current, living composers (Alice Parker, Michael Martin, Tim Sarsany and Daniel Elder).

Also featuring selections by Mr. Sun's Echo.