Cleveland Play House Takes Home a Tony

The country's longest-running profession theater has just won one of the country's most notable theatrical honors. The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced Friday that it is giving its 2015 Regional Theater Award to the Cleveland Play House. CPH joins a pretigious group of past recipients, including the Guthrie in Minneapolis, Steppenwolf in Chicago, and the Arena Stage in Washington DC. The Play House has operated continously since it was conceived in 1915, under the artistic leadership of Raymond O'Neil.

The Play House will receive the actual award when the Tony's are handed out by the Broadway League and the American Theater Wing on Sunday, June 7th, during a CBS television broadcast.