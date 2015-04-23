Cleveland Orchestra Broadway Slavic Village Residency: Robert Porco and Pastor Richard Gibson

The Cleveland Orchestra At Home in Broadway Slavic Village

Choral Celebration

Sunday, April 26, 2015

Church Service at 10:00 a.m.

Choral Celebration at 12:00 noon

Cleveland Orchestra Chamber Chorus

Robert Porco, conductor

Elizabeth Baptist Church Mass Choir

Jonathan Parries, choral director

Elizabeth Baptist Church

6114 Francis Ave.

Program to include:

Jake Runestad - I Will Lift Mine Eyes

William L. Dawson - Soon-Ah Will Be Done

arr. Alice Parker and Robert Shaw - I Got Shoes

Richard Smallwood - Total Praise (Combined Choirs)

The Cleveland Orchestra continues its neighborhood residency in Broadway Slavic Village when the Cleveland Orchestra Chamber Chorus, Robert Porco. conductor, joins the Elizabeth Baptist Church Mass Choir in a Choral Celebration performance. On Sunday, April 26 the Choral Celebration performance takes place at 12 noon at Elizabeth Baptist Church, 6114 Frances Avenue between East 61st and 63rd Streets. The church service begins at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Richard M. Gibson presiding. All are welcome to attend the service, followed by the choral performance. A reception open to the public at the church will follow the performance. The Cleveland Orchestra is participating in community service events over the course of the residency. Musicians, chorus members, and staff have been collecting donations that will be taken to Elizabeth Baptist Church on Saturday, April 25, to serve their outreach ministries.

The Cleveland Orchestra at home in Broadway Slavic Village is the Orchestra’s third annual neighborhood residency in Northeast Ohio. Taking place from March through May 2015, all events are free and open to the public. Community leaders and representatives from Broadway Slavic Village businesses and associations have partnered with the Orchestra to plan and host the residency activities.