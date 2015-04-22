Balloonacy - Brian McNally and Brian Pedeski

Balloonacy

By Barry Kornhauser

Originally commissioned by the Children’s Theatre Company

April 17-26, 2015

Saturdays at 3:00 and 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

French Creek Nature & Arts Center

4530 Colorado Ave.

Sheffield Village, OH 44054

Kids, set free your silly side … have a rollicking romp with a magical balloon! …. Come to “Balloonacy” at TrueNorth! A one-man show reminiscent of The Red Balloon. “Balloonacy” is the winner of the American Association of Theatre in Education Distinguished Play Award, and now TrueNorth theatre goers have a chance to see it for themselves. Actor Brian McNally plays the “Old Man” in the play written by Barry Kornhauser. McNally’s character finds friendship through an unlikely source, a balloon. What makes the show most appealing is that it is targeted towards theater goers ages 2-8, but it will appeal to older audience members as well.

Taking place on the TrueNorth Family Life Stage,”Balloonacy” is a perfect play for younger children not quite ready for the hustle and bustle of a mainstage play. Children will even get to interact in the show. Physical comedy combined with an engaging story, and music make this the perfect show for budding theater goers. Under an hour, most young viewers will be enthralled the entire show.

Performances are on Saturdays at 3:00 and 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. for two weekends only, April 17 - 26. Tickets are limited, so call the box office at 440.949.5200x221 or purchase online at www.TNCArts.org today. Every person in attendance must have a ticket.