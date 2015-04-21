Shaker Arts Council presenting Verditas Quartet: Daniel Pereira and Kevin Crowe

Shaker Arts Council presents the Verditas Quartet as part of the 2014-2015 Aha! Season

Friday, May 1

Reception - 7:00pm

Performance - 7:45pm

The performance held at a gracious Shaker Heights home will begin with music of Antonin Dvorak's String Quintet No. 2. Reservations are required and seating is limited.



Original members Amber Dimoff, Jeffrey Zehngut, Daniel Pereira, and Ying Fu founded the Verditas Quartet in late 2012. Yun-Ting Lee who joined the quartet in the fall of 2013 replaced Mr. Fu. With strong ties to The Cleveland Orchestra, Mr. Zehngut, Mr. Fu (who left Cleveland to become assistant concertmaster of The Philadelphia Orchestra) and Mr. Lee are all members of the orchestra as is guest artist, Maximilian Dimoff, the quartet brings a high level of artistry and attention to detail to every performance of beloved chamber music repertoire. The varied backgrounds and musical interests of the members of Verditas Quartet add depth and inventiveness to their programs.