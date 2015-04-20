© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

Cleveland Council Passes New Gun Restrictions

By Nick Castele
Published April 20, 2015 at 7:21 PM EDT
Cleveland police display weapons seized during an investigation. [Nick Castele / ideastream]
Cleveland police display weapons seized during an investigation.

Cleveland City Council approved a slate of new gun laws Monday night on a 15-1 vote. ideastream’s Nick Castele reports.

The new laws require people who have committed gun crimes to register their names with the city’s safety department. And gun dealers without licenses must notify police if they sell or give someone a gun. There’s an exemption for gun shows.

The laws also make it easier for the city to prosecute people who allow guns to fall into the hands of children, with exemptions for hunting, gun education and other provisions. An infraction leads to a mandatory minimum $1,000 fine and 180 day jail sentence.

Under these laws, people can also face city charges for handing a gun over to a felon or drunk person.

At a hearing Monday afternoon, council members were broadly supportive of the legislation, though some questioned whether the law would reduce the number of homicides.

Safety Director Michael McGrath said the laws will help the city identify people with a history of gun offenses, who might commit another.

"I can’t guarantee this legislation is going to save a life," McGrath said, "but at least we’re in the batter’s box swinging the bat, and trying, rather than doing nothing.”

Cleveland’s old gun laws were rendered powerless after the Ohio legislature decided only the state could regulate firearms. The city sued, and lost before the state supreme court.

Jim Irvine with the gun-rights group Buckeye Firearms Association warns the city is taking a risk.

"If they pass unconstitutional laws, then yes, they will face a challenge," Irvine said in an interview earlier in the day before the vote. "It ties up city time and money and effort in fighting another losing lawsuit."

Irvine said he’s taken the city to court before over its gun laws, and he’ll leave the door open to doing it again.

Tags
Arts & Culture PoliticsNews Feature
Nick Castele
nick.castele@ideastream.org | 216-916-6288
See stories by Nick Castele