Verb Ballets: Margaret Carlson

Cleveland Public Theatre

DanceWorks '15

Featuring two revivals of desire and desperation

April 16-18, 2015 at 7:30pm

Verb Ballets is pleased to close the season by participating in DanceWorks’15 from April 16-18, 2015 at Cleveland Public Theatre. Verb returns to DanceWorks ’15 will feature tales of desire and desperation. Back by popular demand Carmen: The Story of Passion. Witness the timeless tale as it unfolds with a new interpretation of the classic characters choreographed by Associate Director, Richard Dickinson. Adding to the performance will be a special revival of Laura’s Women by Ian Horvath. Laura’s Women speaks of the life of women caught in a world of poverty and loneliness- inspired by the music and life of blues singer, Laura Nyro.

Single tickets available by calling the CPT Box Office at 216.631.2727 x501 or online here.

Cleveland Public Theatre in Gordon Theatre 6415 Detroit Ave. Cleveland, OH 44102