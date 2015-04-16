"Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike": Maggie Reed (Masha) and Gregory Isaac Stone (Spike)

Cleveland Play House presents...

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

April 3 - 26, 2015, Allen Theatre

Written by Christopher Durang

directed by Bruce Jordan

co-produced with Geva Theatre Center

Run time: 2 hours 30 minutes including one 15-minute intermission

Advisory: Recommended for ages 14+. Play contains adult situations and innuendo.

Siblings Vanya and Sonia are contentedly discontent to pass into their twilight years sipping coffee and watching for blue herons. However, their unremarkable but stable lives are about to be upended when their fading B-movie-star sister descends upon their quiet country home with a revelation—and sexy boy toy Spike—in tow. Existential, Chekhovian despair and family-squabbling has never been as funny as in Christopher Durang’s zany, Tony Award-winning comedy that questions our ability to age gracefully in an era of selfies and Twitter.

MARGARET REED ( Masha) is perhaps best known as Shannon O'Hara McKechnie on As The World Turns, recurring on Law and Order:SVU, and from Seinfeld's “The Baby Shower.” An award-winning actor with a B.A. from U.C. Santa Cruz and an M.F.A. from Cornell University, Margaret has played Kate in The Taming of the Shrew at The Colorado Shakespeare Festival and at Cornell. With John Houseman's The Acting Company, she toured the U.S. in seven classical plays including Olivia in Twelfth Night, and then again at The Huntington Theatre. Other credits include Masha in Three Sisters, Orson's Shadow, Other People's Money (Drama-Logue Award), Dinner with Friends (Best Supporting Actress, NJ Critics Award) and many others. Television credits include the other Law and Order series, HBO's Mildred Pierce, Star Trek:TNG, The Young Riders, The Golden Girls, Spin City, and others. Voiceovers include Dora, The Explorer and many national commercials. Margaret also recently filmed five movies. http://MaggieReed.com.

GREGORY ISAAC STONE ( Spike) is making his Cleveland Play House debut. He most recently appeared at The Denver Center for the Performing Arts as Jack in Lord of the Flies. Gregory graduated from The Boston Conservatory.