Sugar Creek Opera Cleveland: Helen Todd and Celeste Kelley

Introducing Sugar Creek Opera Cleveland

A New Opera Company with a New Business Model

The vision for Sugar Creek Opera Cleveland begins with a new kind of Opera Company. For the past 12 years, Sugar Creek Opera has produced world-class professional opera in the countryside of Illinois, using a forward thinking business model that focuses on cost containment without sacrificing the music. This is an Opera Company that honors the great tradition of classic opera performance and simultaneously embraces contemporary American Opera. One that adheres to the highest standards of professional opera performance. An Opera Company that searches every day for new ways to please our patrons, new ways to present and preserve this sacred art form.