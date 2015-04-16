Cleveland Classical Guitar Society: Vladimir Gorbach

Vladimir Gorbach

Saturday, 4/11/15, 7:30 PM

Plymouth Church UCC

2860 Coventry Road, Shaker Heights OH

The final concert of the season for the Cleveland Classical Guitar Society is Russian virtuoso Vladimir Gorbach, winner of the 2011 Guitar Foundation of America Competition, the most prestigious competition in North America. This, as well as prizes in Spain, Italy, Germany, Greece and Portugal, accelerated his international career touring 5 continents, capped by his 2013 debut at Carnegie Hall.