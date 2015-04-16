© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Baldwin Wallace Bach Festival: Dirk Garner

Published April 16, 2015 at 7:07 PM EDT

83rd Annual Bach Festival
April 17-19, 2015
2015 marks the 83rd year of BW's annual Bach Festival.  This year's festival celebrates the music of
J. S. Bach and his contemporaries with three days of concerts and events.  Join BW for performances, masterclasses and lectures. 

FRIDAY, APRIL 17
Open House                       12:00 – 2:30 p.m.
Riemenschneider Bach Institute

Master Class                        1:00 – 2:15 p.m.
Kadel Family Vocal Music Hall
           Paul Max Tipton, bass-baritone

Lecture                              3:00 p.m.
Lindsay-Crossman Chapel
           “Bach and the Brain”
           Presented by Dr. Ian Woods,
           Assistant Professor, Computational Biology,
           Ithaca College 

Festival Brass                    6:15 p.m.
Marting Hall Tower**
            John Brndiar, conductor

First Concert ($)                 7:00 p.m.
Gamble Auditorium
Accompanied by the Festival Chamber Orchestra and
the Baldwin Wallace Symphony Orchestra

            Steven Stucky:   Funeral Music for Queen Mary
                                     (after Purcell)
            J. S. Bach:  Cantata No. 170, 
                              Vergnügte Ruh, beliebte Seelenlust
                              Eric Jurenas, counter tenor
                              Dancers from LottDance
                                 Seyong Kim
                                 Jennifer McQuiston Lott, choreographer
                                 Austin Reynolds
                                 Amy Saunder
            J. S. Bach/O. Respighi:   Prelude and Fugue in
                                                 D Major, P. 158
            J. S. Bach/L Berio:  Contrapunctus XIX  
            Arvo Pärt:  Collage on B-A-C-H 
            Tom Trapp:  Headless Snowman

                         Octavio Más-Arocas, conductor

 

SATURDAY, APRIL 18
Bach Rennen ($)               8:00 a.m.
5K Run/Walk
Online Registration to be announced

Master Class                     11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Kadel Family Vocal Music Hall
             Jessica Petrus, soprano

Lecture                             1:00 p.m.
Chamber Hall
           “Mass Pandemonium: Why Bach’s
           Greatest  Composition is a Magnet for
           Controversy.”

           Presented by Dr. Stephen Crist,
           Chair, Music History, Emory University

Festival Brass                   2:15 p.m.
Marting Hall Tower**
John Brndiar, conductor

Second Concert ($)           3:00 p.m.
Berea United Methodist Church
170 Seminary Street, Berea
          
            Edoardo Maria Bellotti , organ
            Associate Professor of Organ, 
            Harpsichord and Improvisation, 
            Eastman School of Music

            Works by J. S. Bach, Vivaldi, Pasquini and
            Improvisations on given themes.


Festival Brass                   6:15 p.m.
Marting Hall Tower**
John Brndiar, conductor

Third Concert ($)              7:00 p.m.
Gamble Auditorium

          Mass in B Minor, BWV 232
          Jessica Petrus, soprano
          Eric Jurenas, counter-tenor
          John Russell, tenor
          Paul Max Tipton, bass-baritone
      
          Festival Choir
          Baldwin Wallace Bach Orchestra
          Dirk Garner, conductor 

SUNDAY, APRIL 19
Free Concert                   11:15 a.m.
Berea United Methodist Church
170 Seminary Street, Berea
Bach’s Music in its Liturgical Context
          J. S. Bach: Nun Komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 61
          BW Singers and organ
          Marc Weagraff, conductor

Bach Festival Alumni Choir ($)    12:30-4:00 p.m.
Strosacker Union/Fynette Kulas Music Hall
 

Dirk Garner
Associate Professor of Choral Conducting
Director of Choral Studies
Artistic Director of the BW Bach Festival
Director of the BW University Choir
Director of the BW Motet Choir
D.M.A., University of Iowa
M.M., Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music

Prior to this appointment, Dr. Dirk Garner served as Director of Choral Studies at Oklahoma State University where he conducted the Concert Chorale, Chamber Choir, and led the graduate program in Choral Conducting. Dr. Garner also served as the Director of Choral Activities at Southeastern Louisiana University, and on the faculties of High Point University and Albertson College of Idaho. Popular as a clinician and adjudicator, Dr. Garner has conducted festivals in twenty-one states; his choirs have been heard across the country and in regional and state conventions of ACDA and MENC.  In January 2008 he conducted Mozart's Requiem at Carnegie Hall for Mid-America productions. During the summers he serves as master teacher and Coordinator of Research and Editions for the Westminster Choir College summer workshop in Florence, Italy. He has judged competitions for the National Association of Teachers of Singing and ACDA, and has served as State Chair of Repertoire and Standards for Colleges and Universities in Louisiana. His principal research concerns the Golden Mean in the Sacred Cantatas of Johann Sebastian Bach, a topic he discussed during a two-hour interview on National Public Radio's Bach Sunday. In 2014, Dr. Garner was appointed Artistic Director of the BW Bach Festival, the nation's oldest collegiate Bach festival.  Dr. Garner holds the Master of Music degree from the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, and the Doctor of Musical Arts in Choral Conducting and Pedagogy from the University of Iowa.

 

