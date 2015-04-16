Baldwin Wallace Bach Festival: Dirk Garner
83rd Annual Bach Festival
April 17-19, 2015
2015 marks the 83rd year of BW's annual Bach Festival. This year's festival celebrates the music of
J. S. Bach and his contemporaries with three days of concerts and events. Join BW for performances, masterclasses and lectures.
FRIDAY, APRIL 17
Open House 12:00 – 2:30 p.m.
Riemenschneider Bach Institute
Master Class 1:00 – 2:15 p.m.
Kadel Family Vocal Music Hall
Paul Max Tipton, bass-baritone
Lecture 3:00 p.m.
Lindsay-Crossman Chapel
“Bach and the Brain”
Presented by Dr. Ian Woods,
Assistant Professor, Computational Biology,
Ithaca College
Festival Brass 6:15 p.m.
Marting Hall Tower**
John Brndiar, conductor
First Concert ($) 7:00 p.m.
Gamble Auditorium
Accompanied by the Festival Chamber Orchestra and
the Baldwin Wallace Symphony Orchestra
Steven Stucky: Funeral Music for Queen Mary
(after Purcell)
J. S. Bach: Cantata No. 170,
Vergnügte Ruh, beliebte Seelenlust
Eric Jurenas, counter tenor
Dancers from LottDance
Seyong Kim
Jennifer McQuiston Lott, choreographer
Austin Reynolds
Amy Saunder
J. S. Bach/O. Respighi: Prelude and Fugue in
D Major, P. 158
J. S. Bach/L Berio: Contrapunctus XIX
Arvo Pärt: Collage on B-A-C-H
Tom Trapp: Headless Snowman
Octavio Más-Arocas, conductor
SATURDAY, APRIL 18
Bach Rennen ($) 8:00 a.m.
5K Run/Walk
Online Registration to be announced
Master Class 11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Kadel Family Vocal Music Hall
Jessica Petrus, soprano
Lecture 1:00 p.m.
Chamber Hall
“Mass Pandemonium: Why Bach’s
Greatest Composition is a Magnet for
Controversy.”
Presented by Dr. Stephen Crist,
Chair, Music History, Emory University
Festival Brass 2:15 p.m.
Marting Hall Tower**
John Brndiar, conductor
Second Concert ($) 3:00 p.m.
Berea United Methodist Church
170 Seminary Street, Berea
Edoardo Maria Bellotti , organ
Associate Professor of Organ,
Harpsichord and Improvisation,
Eastman School of Music
Works by J. S. Bach, Vivaldi, Pasquini and
Improvisations on given themes.
Festival Brass 6:15 p.m.
Marting Hall Tower**
John Brndiar, conductor
Third Concert ($) 7:00 p.m.
Gamble Auditorium
Mass in B Minor, BWV 232
Jessica Petrus, soprano
Eric Jurenas, counter-tenor
John Russell, tenor
Paul Max Tipton, bass-baritone
Festival Choir
Baldwin Wallace Bach Orchestra
Dirk Garner, conductor
SUNDAY, APRIL 19
Free Concert 11:15 a.m.
Berea United Methodist Church
170 Seminary Street, Berea
Bach’s Music in its Liturgical Context
J. S. Bach: Nun Komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 61
BW Singers and organ
Marc Weagraff, conductor
Bach Festival Alumni Choir ($) 12:30-4:00 p.m.
Strosacker Union/Fynette Kulas Music Hall
Dirk Garner
Associate Professor of Choral Conducting
Director of Choral Studies
Artistic Director of the BW Bach Festival
Director of the BW University Choir
Director of the BW Motet Choir
D.M.A., University of Iowa
M.M., Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music
Prior to this appointment, Dr. Dirk Garner served as Director of Choral Studies at Oklahoma State University where he conducted the Concert Chorale, Chamber Choir, and led the graduate program in Choral Conducting. Dr. Garner also served as the Director of Choral Activities at Southeastern Louisiana University, and on the faculties of High Point University and Albertson College of Idaho. Popular as a clinician and adjudicator, Dr. Garner has conducted festivals in twenty-one states; his choirs have been heard across the country and in regional and state conventions of ACDA and MENC. In January 2008 he conducted Mozart's Requiem at Carnegie Hall for Mid-America productions. During the summers he serves as master teacher and Coordinator of Research and Editions for the Westminster Choir College summer workshop in Florence, Italy. He has judged competitions for the National Association of Teachers of Singing and ACDA, and has served as State Chair of Repertoire and Standards for Colleges and Universities in Louisiana. His principal research concerns the Golden Mean in the Sacred Cantatas of Johann Sebastian Bach, a topic he discussed during a two-hour interview on National Public Radio's Bach Sunday. In 2014, Dr. Garner was appointed Artistic Director of the BW Bach Festival, the nation's oldest collegiate Bach festival. Dr. Garner holds the Master of Music degree from the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, and the Doctor of Musical Arts in Choral Conducting and Pedagogy from the University of Iowa.