Baldwin Wallace Bach Festival: Dirk Garner

83rd Annual Bach Festival

April 17-19, 2015

2015 marks the 83rd year of BW's annual Bach Festival. This year's festival celebrates the music of

J. S. Bach and his contemporaries with three days of concerts and events. Join BW for performances, masterclasses and lectures.

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

Open House 12:00 – 2:30 p.m.

Riemenschneider Bach Institute

Master Class 1:00 – 2:15 p.m.

Kadel Family Vocal Music Hall

Paul Max Tipton, bass-baritone

Lecture 3:00 p.m.

Lindsay-Crossman Chapel

“Bach and the Brain”

Presented by Dr. Ian Woods,

Assistant Professor, Computational Biology,

Ithaca College

Festival Brass 6:15 p.m.

Marting Hall Tower**

John Brndiar, conductor

First Concert ($) 7:00 p.m.

Gamble Auditorium

Accompanied by the Festival Chamber Orchestra and

the Baldwin Wallace Symphony Orchestra

Steven Stucky: Funeral Music for Queen Mary

(after Purcell)

J. S. Bach: Cantata No. 170,

Vergnügte Ruh, beliebte Seelenlust

Eric Jurenas, counter tenor

Dancers from LottDance

Seyong Kim

Jennifer McQuiston Lott, choreographer

Austin Reynolds

Amy Saunder

J. S. Bach/O. Respighi: Prelude and Fugue in

D Major, P. 158

J. S. Bach/L Berio: Contrapunctus XIX

Arvo Pärt: Collage on B-A-C-H

Tom Trapp: Headless Snowman

Octavio Más-Arocas, conductor

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

Bach Rennen ($) 8:00 a.m.

5K Run/Walk

Online Registration to be announced

Master Class 11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Kadel Family Vocal Music Hall

Jessica Petrus, soprano

Lecture 1:00 p.m.

Chamber Hall

“Mass Pandemonium: Why Bach’s

Greatest Composition is a Magnet for

Controversy.”

Presented by Dr. Stephen Crist,

Chair, Music History, Emory University

Festival Brass 2:15 p.m.

Marting Hall Tower**

John Brndiar, conductor

Second Concert ($) 3:00 p.m.

Berea United Methodist Church

170 Seminary Street, Berea



Edoardo Maria Bellotti , organ

Associate Professor of Organ,

Harpsichord and Improvisation,

Eastman School of Music

Works by J. S. Bach, Vivaldi, Pasquini and

Improvisations on given themes.



Festival Brass 6:15 p.m.

Marting Hall Tower**

John Brndiar, conductor

Third Concert ($) 7:00 p.m.

Gamble Auditorium

Mass in B Minor, BWV 232

Jessica Petrus, soprano

Eric Jurenas, counter-tenor

John Russell, tenor

Paul Max Tipton, bass-baritone



Festival Choir

Baldwin Wallace Bach Orchestra

Dirk Garner, conductor

SUNDAY, APRIL 19

Free Concert 11:15 a.m.

Berea United Methodist Church

170 Seminary Street, Berea

Bach’s Music in its Liturgical Context

J. S. Bach: Nun Komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 61

BW Singers and organ

Marc Weagraff, conductor

Bach Festival Alumni Choir ($) 12:30-4:00 p.m.

Strosacker Union/Fynette Kulas Music Hall



Dirk Garner

Associate Professor of Choral Conducting

Director of Choral Studies

Artistic Director of the BW Bach Festival

Director of the BW University Choir

Director of the BW Motet Choir

D.M.A., University of Iowa

M.M., Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music

Prior to this appointment, Dr. Dirk Garner served as Director of Choral Studies at Oklahoma State University where he conducted the Concert Chorale, Chamber Choir, and led the graduate program in Choral Conducting. Dr. Garner also served as the Director of Choral Activities at Southeastern Louisiana University, and on the faculties of High Point University and Albertson College of Idaho. Popular as a clinician and adjudicator, Dr. Garner has conducted festivals in twenty-one states; his choirs have been heard across the country and in regional and state conventions of ACDA and MENC. In January 2008 he conducted Mozart's Requiem at Carnegie Hall for Mid-America productions. During the summers he serves as master teacher and Coordinator of Research and Editions for the Westminster Choir College summer workshop in Florence, Italy. He has judged competitions for the National Association of Teachers of Singing and ACDA, and has served as State Chair of Repertoire and Standards for Colleges and Universities in Louisiana. His principal research concerns the Golden Mean in the Sacred Cantatas of Johann Sebastian Bach, a topic he discussed during a two-hour interview on National Public Radio's Bach Sunday. In 2014, Dr. Garner was appointed Artistic Director of the BW Bach Festival, the nation's oldest collegiate Bach festival. Dr. Garner holds the Master of Music degree from the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, and the Doctor of Musical Arts in Choral Conducting and Pedagogy from the University of Iowa.