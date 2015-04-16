Apollo's Fire: Hugh Carslaw, new Managing Director

Apollo's Fire names Scottish arts executive Hugh Carslaw as managing director

Hugh Carslaw, a native of Scotland, joined AF in 2015 following 12 years with the renowned Irish chamber orchestra, Camerata Ireland. He co-founded Camerata Ireland in 1998 with pianist Barry Douglas, serving first as General Manager and then Chief Executive. He was responsible for the Camerata Ireland’s tours of North and South America, France, Germany and China, including concerts at Carnegie Hall and the Library of Congress. In 2004 he played a key role in securing the Joint Patronage of Her Majesty the Queen and Mary McALeese, President of Ireland. Camerata Ireland was one of only 2 organisations to receive this honor.

Prior to leading Camerata Ireland, Hugh served as principal trumpet of the Ulster Orchestra for 25 years. He holds a diploma in trumpet from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama and did his post-graduate study at the Royal Academy of Music in London. Prior to joining the Ulster Orchestra full time, he performed with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and the Scottish National Opera. Hugh is delighted to bring his extensive experience with international touring to Apollo’s Fire, which he considers to be one of the finest chamber orchestras on the international scene today.

Up next from Apollo's Fire...

Vivaldi's Four Seasons Rediscovered

Apollo’s Fire shakes the dust off these beloved pieces by the hit pop composer of the 18th century. Discover what Jeannette Sorrell calls the “rock ‘n’ roll” qualities of Vivaldi’s music! The Four Seasons feature dynamic violinist Olivier Brault and the colorful sonorities of plucked instruments. Julie Andrijeski, Johanna Novom and René Schiffer solo in a concerto that was transcribed by Vivaldi’s biggest admirer – J.S. Bach.

Thursday, Apr. 16, 7:30pm – FAIRLAWN Lutheran Church

Friday, Apr. 17, 8:00pm – Fairmount Presbyterian Church, CLEVELAND HTS.

Sunday, Apr. 19, 4:00 pm – ROCKY RIVER Presbyterian Church

Thursday, Apr. 23, 7:30pm - Morley Hall, Lake Erie College, Painesville

Saturday, Apr. 25, 8:00pm - Fairmount Presbyterian Church, CLEVELAND HTS.

Sunday, Apr. 26, 4:00pm - St. Noel Church, WILLOUGHBY HILLS

FAMILY CONCERT:

Saturday, Apr. 11, 2:00pm - St. Paul's Episcopal Church, CLEVELAND HTS.

FAMILY CONCERT:

Sunday, Apr. 12, 3:00pm - First United Methodist Church, AKRON