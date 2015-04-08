© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Miley Cyrus to Welcome Joan Jett into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Joanna Richards
Published April 8, 2015 at 11:02 PM EDT
A new exhibit about the 2015 inductees will open to the public Saturday. Photo by Joanna Richards
A new exhibit about the 2015 inductees will open to the public Saturday. Photo by Joanna Richards

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame today added more names to its lineup of presenters and performers for its upcoming induction ceremony.

The Rock Hall had already announced that Paul McCartney will usher former Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr into the Hall of Fame, and punk pioneer Patti Smith will induct the Velvet Underground’s avant-garde singer and songwriter Lou Reed.But today a new, less obvious matchup was unveiled: Joan Jett – known for her arena-rock version of “I Love Rock and Roll” – and pop icon Miley Cyrus.  

"They are great friends and admirers of each other, and that’s where the combination came," said Greg Harris, the organization's president and CEO.

He said the two have performed together before, and added that alternative rock veteran Dave Grohl and 1960s rocker Tommy James will also be joining them.

"One of the desires with the induction is to have some of these great pair-ups, where you get different generations connecting, and that’s where some of the real magic happens," Harris said.

It’s hard to imagine what that quartet might sound like, but music fans can find out April 18th at the induction ceremony at Cleveland’s Public Hall, or at the Rock Hall where the event will be simulcast. It will air later on HBO.

Harris announced other new additions to the event, including a performance by country artist Zac Brown.  

Joanna Richards
