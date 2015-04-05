Get Ready to Get Your Polka On, Northeast Ohio!

Thousands of Northeast Ohioans are due to descend on Cleveland's west side Monday afternoon to celebrate polkas, a parade of accordions, and a piece of Polish history. ideastream's David C. Barnett has a preview of this year's version of a growing tradition - Dyngus Day.

Justin Gorski has promoted his Polish heritage for the past ten years under the guise of DJ Kishka, hosting a monthly polka happy hour on Cleveland's west side. In 2011, he decided to up the ante, and created a Cleveland version of an ancient post-Easter celebration called Dyngus Day. He modeled it after a festival he saw in Buffalo, and the local event drew 10,000 people to the Gordon Square district that first year. It's grown, ever since.

"We had over 20,000 people last year. This is our fifth year and it's also the 100th anniversary of Frankie Yankovic's birth, this year. So, we're planning on doing a little tribute to him."

In addition to celebrating Cleveland's polka king, there will be a competition to crown Miss Dyngus. DeAnna Domino-Sierputowski was the 2012 winner. She says it was a tough competition.

"It was mainly asking goofy questions, and there was a babushka contest - who had the best babushka? My was a plastic rain bonnet; I kind of think that pushed me over the edge."

Miss Dyngus 2015 will be crowned in a late afternoon ceremony, and followed by DJ Kishka leading a parade of accordions, fire trucks, and an assortment of traditional characters.