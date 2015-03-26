Alarm Will Sound - Andrew Rindfleisch
The ensemble is an advocate for innovative work by established and emerging composers; especially works that incorporate theatrical and multimedia elements by choreographers, visual artists, designers, and directors.
Monday, March 30 at 8:00 pm
CSU Music and Communication Building, Drinko Recital Hall
Sponsored by Cleveland Contemporary Players
Artist in Residency Series
This concert will include works by Charles Wourinen, Sean Friar, Caleb Burhans, Steve Reich, and a premier of a new work by CSU’s Andrew Rindfleisch.