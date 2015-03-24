Cleveland Chamber Symphony: Steven Smith

Needham is a 2014 Creative Workforce Fellow of Cuyahoga Arts and Culture and his music as been noted as, “wildly entertaining” by the New York Times. Also, featured on the program will be the world premiere by composer Jeremy Allen. Allen is the a recipient of the Ohio Arts Council Individual Excellence Award. His music, which has been featured on public radio and television across the U.S. and has been performed by internationally renowned performers. The Plain Dealer described his compositions as, “poetic,” “beguiling” and “mesmerizing”.

Saturday March 21th, 2015 7:30pm

Baldwin Wallace Gamble Auditorium

Kulas Musical Arts Building, 96 Front Street, Berea

Steven Smith, conductor

IMAGINARY DANCES (MADE VISIBLE) – Clint Needham – World Premiere (with special guests Verb Ballets)

ONCE MORE BEFORE WE PART – Jeremy Allen – World Premiere

CHROMO-SYNCHRONY – Steven Smith – World Premiere

HYMN & FUGUING TUNE NO 10 – Cowell

About Cleveland Chamber Symphony

The Grammy Award Winning Cleveland Chamber Symphony (CCS) performs music of our time that dares to explore under the direction of Music Director Steven Smith. For more than 30 years CCS has nurtured composers, musicians and audiences through professional performances, recordings, commissions, and educational experiences. The Cleveland Chamber Symphony’s excellence has been recognized with prestigious awards including a Grammy and ASCAP John S. Edwards Awards. Throughout its existence CCS has contributed to the advancement of the art of contemporary American music and promoted the dissemination of musical works by composers of our time. CCS is a non-profit 501c organization.