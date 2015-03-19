NEOSonicFest: Megan Elk and Susan Fletcher of "reVoice"

reVoice

March 20, 2015 8:00pm

78th Street Art Complex Survival Kit Gallery

1300 West 78th Street, Cleveland

reVoice is an ongoing collaboration between critically acclaimed contemporary vocal practitioners Megan Elk (mezzo-soprano) and Susan Fletcher (soprano). Elk and Fletcher aim to bring to life little performed vocal compositions from the late-20th to early 21st century, while exploring fresh performative contexts that extend far beyond the concert hall.

Megan Elk (mezzo-soprano) has performed professionally in opera, musical theatre, and experimental theatre, but is happiest pacing about her home studio in Ohio City and making weird noises. Her great love of the avant garde was fostered by her tenure with the internationally renowned New World Performance Laboratory, wherein she toured performances of her own original vocal compositions and facilitated voice and movement workshops throughout Europe and the United States. For the past eight years, she has served as a member of the voice faculty at the Aurora School of Music, though her own unique methods of vocal pedagogy continue to be shaped by key elements of breath and body work gleaned from her experiences in ensemble devised theatre. In addition to teaching, her cabaret alter ego/nom de plume, Miss Alexandra Huntindgon, can be found performing in venues throughout the country and on the recently released recording, _Live at Survival Kit_.

Susan Fletcher (soprano) is praised for her versatility and comfort across many genres of vocal repertoire. Locally, she has appeared on stage with The Cleveland Orchestra, Opera Cleveland, Lyric Opera Cleveland, Opera Circle, and the Kent Chorus and most recently as the soprano soloist in Mozart’s Coronation Mass with Maestro Wilkins and the Akron Symphony. In the summer of 2011 she was honored to perform under the baton of and understudy for legendary conductor Lorin Maazel as a Castleton Festival artist. As a founding member of reVoice vocal ensemble, she specializes in new vocal repertoire and regularly collaborates with Northeast Ohio composers. She was honored to record “Some Hope Upon the Sky” for composer, Dr. Frank Wiley of Kent State University that aired on WCLV 104.9 FM. Susan was a semi-finalist in the 2010 American Traditions Competition where she performed a recital of strictly American composers spanning classical art song to jazz standards. Since 2012, she can most often be seen throughout the east coast performing her own brand of blues rock where she’s been described as “a dynamic front woman whose voice effortlessly carries deep wells of emotion.” Susan lives in Cleveland and works throughout Northeast Ohio as a recitalist, lecturer and voice instructor.