Ars Futura: Shuai Sophia Wang

Ars Futura at NEOSonicFest

Monday, March 23 7:30pm

Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave, Cleveland

Program

Varied Trio – Lou Harrison (1917-2003)Le Merle Noir (re-visited) – Olivier Messiaen (1908-1992)Star Crossing – Robert Paterson (b. 1970)Broccoli September – Jeremy Allen (b.1980)Come soon, come soon – Keith Fitch (b. 1966)Flashbacks – Mario Davidovsky (b. 1934)

Ars Futura is a Cleveland-based collective of classically trained musicians who commission and perform new music. Dedicated to building communities in which the arts play an indispensable role, the ensemble connects with audiences through innovative programming, exploration of engaging concert formats, and performances of the highest artistic quality.

Since its inaugural performance in 2013 at the Cleveland Museum of Art, Ars Futura has presented concerts in a range of venues and formats with the aim of bringing its music to a diverse body of listeners. The ensemble has performed at such northeast Ohio venues as 78th Street Studios, the Cleveland Public Library, MOCA Cleveland, Cleveland Heights’ Deming House, the Cleveland Institute of Music’s Mixon Hall, and on the Wooster Chamber Music Series, in addition to concerts in Philadelphia and Baltimore. Ars Futura was the Ensemble in Residence for the Cleveland Institute of Music’s Young Composers Program in 2013 and 2014, as well as the performing ensemble for MOCA Cleveland’s 2014 reality show-style composer competition, the Avant-Garde Idol.

As an ensemble of five committed educators, Ars Futura believes that arts education for all children is a crucial component of a vibrant society. The ensemble has carried out educational projects with institutions such as the Baltimore Symphony’s OrchKids program, Philadelphia’s Play On Philly program, and Cleveland’s Joyful Noise Neighborhood Music School, all of which provide free musical instruction to children who would not otherwise be able to afford it.