Here's One Group You Might Not Expect To Find in a St. Patrick's Day Parade

There's a sign that hangs on Nell Buckley's door bearing a Gaelic word that's spelled "F-A-I-L-T-E"

NELL BUCKLEY: "Failte" is the word for welcome

And it's a reminder of her Irish homeland that she left nearly 60 years ago. As she gets ready to march in this year's parade, Buckley recalls that the day was observed much differently back home.

NELL BUCKLEY: It was a very religious holiday. It wasn't something that we went out and celebrated, and there was no drinking --- nothing was allowed on St. Patrick's Day.

That's why she'll be marching with the Cleveland chapter of the Pioneer Total Abstinence Association, a 117-year-old Irish Catholic group that's been part of the local parade for decades. The members are known as the "Pioneers", and though they've taken the pledge to abstain from liquor, they don't push their teetotalling ways on others

NELL BUCKLEY: Well, I hate to say that they shouldn't drink. Not everyone's going to be a "Pioneer" or belong to AA. I would like to see it in moderation.

The Pioneers will continue their tradition as part of the estimated 10,000 marchers who will be in the streets to celebrate Cleveland's 148th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

