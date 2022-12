Arts Renaissance Tremont: Chris Haff Paluck and Robert Schneider

Bach Birthday Celebration (330th)

Sunday, March 22 at 3:00 p.m.

Pilgrim Church Auditorium

2592 W 14th St

Cleveland, Ohio

Robert Schneider, organ

Amber Fasquelle, mezzo soprano

Andrew Rosenblum, harpsichord

introducing violinist, Isabelle Durrenberger

Program includes:

Two Chorale Preludes

Fantasia super Komm, heiliger Geist, Herre Gott, BWV 651

Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme, BWV 645 (Sleeper’s Awake)

Organ Concerto No. 1 in G Major, BWV 592

(Bach arrangement of a violin concerto by Johann Ernst, Prince of Sachsen-Weimar)

Selections from “Goldberg Variations”

Violin Concerto in A minor, BWV 1041

Passion According to St. Matthew, (selected arias)

Part I. / No. 6 Aria (Alto): Buss und Reu

Part II. / No. 39 Aria (Alto): Erbarme dich, mein Gott