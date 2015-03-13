Music from the Western Reserve - Megan Lee

This season’s Featured Young Artist is Megan Lee, piano, and if what she has already achieved is any kind of foreshadowing, the chapters ahead will be a thing to behold.

Program

Beethoven

Sonata in F Sharp Major Op. 78, No. 24

Chopin

Étude in A Flat Major Op. 25, No. 1

Ballade in A Flat Major Op. 47, No. 3

Nocturne in f sharp minor Op. 48, No. 2

Nocturne in c minor Op. 48, No. 1

Étude in c minor Op. 25, No. 12

Ballade in g minor Op. 23, No. 1

Ravel

Jeux D'eau

Lowell Liebermann

Gargoyles Op. 29

Megan Lee, a 17 year old students at Hudson High School, is a preparatory piano student of Sean Schulze at the Cleveland Institute of Music. A regular performer at the Institute’s annual Honors Recitals, Megan

is a recipient of the Betty Belkin Memorial Scholarship and the Linda Greenbaum Scholarship of the Cleveland Institute of Music. An accomplished pianist, Megan has performed in masterclasses with many

renowned artists, including Mitsuko Uchida, Spencer Myer, Paul Schenly, Christopher O’Riley, Peter Mack, and Nelita True. In April of 2004, Megan won First Place with Honors in her category at the Sonatina and

Sonata International Youth Piano Competition. In July, 2005, Megan was named the first prize winner in her division at the World Piano Competition’s Young Artist Competition. In March of 2006, she was awarded First

Prize at the Bradshaw and Buono International Piano Competition and performed at the Cleveland Institute of Music’s Mixon Hall Opening in 2007. Megan was invited by CIM president Joel Smirnoff to perform for

legendary American pianist Van Cliburn during CIM’s annual Commencement weekend in 2012. She was selected as a winner in the Inaugural Cleveland Institute of Music Preparatory Concerto Showcase

Competition. Megan has performed as a soloist with the Suburban Symphony Orchestra, Cleveland Pops Orchestra at Severance Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music Conservatory Orchestra and has also performed

at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall ten times. She is a scholarship recipient of the 2011-2012 Anthony Quinn Foundation Scholarship Program in the Performing Arts discipline. Other achievements include

First Prize at the 2012 Ohio MTA/Graves Piano Solo Competition, First Prize at the 2007 and 2012 OMTA State Buckeye Elementary and Junior Piano Competitions, Grand Prize Winner & Judge’s Distinction

Award Winner at the American Protégé International Piano and Strings Competition, and First Prize at the American Fine Arts Festival Piano Competition. In March 2013, Megan won first prize in the National

Finals of the 2012-2013 MTNA Senior Performance National Competition held in California, competing against division winners from different areas of the country in this multi-stage competition. She gave

solo performances at the 2013 National Conference on Keyboard Pedagogy in Chicago in July. As the winner of the 2014 Frieda Schumacher Young Artists Competition, Megan appeared as a soloist with the

Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra in March, 2014. In April 2014, Megan was invited to travel to Kalmazoo, Michigan to perform at the Gilmore International Keyboard Festival.