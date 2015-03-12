Suburban Symphony Orchestra: Martin Kessler

Bizet: Carmen

The Complete Opera in Concert

Suburban Symphony's 60th Anniversary Season Celebratory Event

Choral Arts Society of Cleveland's 40th Anniversary Season

Sunday, March 15 at 3:30 p.m.

Masonic Auditorium

3615 Euclid Ave

Cleveland, OH 44115

The Diamond and Silver Jubilee Concert: A salute to 100 years of music-making in Cleveland

Audrey Babcock, mezzo-soprano, as Carmen

Scott Ramsay, tenor, as Don José

Marian Vogel, soprano, as Micaëla

Brian Keith Johnson, baritone, as Escamillo

Tickets: $15 - $60

To purchase, call (216) 881-6350 or visit http://www.ticketfly.com/event/785859.