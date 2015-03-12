Suburban Symphony Orchestra: Martin Kessler
Bizet: Carmen
The Complete Opera in Concert
Suburban Symphony's 60th Anniversary Season Celebratory Event
Choral Arts Society of Cleveland's 40th Anniversary Season
Sunday, March 15 at 3:30 p.m.
Masonic Auditorium
3615 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44115
The Diamond and Silver Jubilee Concert: A salute to 100 years of music-making in Cleveland
Audrey Babcock, mezzo-soprano, as Carmen
Scott Ramsay, tenor, as Don José
Marian Vogel, soprano, as Micaëla
Brian Keith Johnson, baritone, as Escamillo
Tickets: $15 - $60
To purchase, call (216) 881-6350 or visit http://www.ticketfly.com/event/785859.