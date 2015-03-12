Contrapunctus: David Acres and Judith Acres

Angel Voices Ever Singing…Vol. II

Friday, March 13, 7:30pm

The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist

1007 Superior Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44114

This concert is presented as part of The Cathedral of St. John’s 2014-15 Event Calendar (Helen D. Schubert Concerts)

No admission charge for this event.

Contrapunctus is a professional vocal ensemble specializing in the performance of sacred and secular music from the Middle Ages through the modern era, combining polyphony, literature, art and dialogue to create exceptional music within an historical context. Under the leadership of Musical Director David Acres (countertenor and Musical Director of Counterpoint, UK, and The King’s Counterpoint, SC), and Executive Director Dr. Judith Acres (soprano and Executive Director of The King’s Counterpoint, SC), Contrapunctus explores the variety and beauty found in a cappella vocal music: from chant to 20th-century, medieval carols to the avant-garde, Contrapunctus is devoted to the creation of delightful programs designed to entertain, educate, and above all to stir the soul.