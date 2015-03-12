Cleveland International Film Festival: Patrick Shepherd, Associate Director

39th Cleveland International Film Festival Fact Sheet

WHAT: The 39th Cleveland International Film Festival (CIFF)

www.clevelandfilm.org or 216.623.FILM (3456)

WHEN: March 18 – 29, 2015

WHERE: Tower City Cinemas in Tower City Center in Downtown Cleveland, Ohio and select neighborhood screening locations.

WHY: For the past 38 years, the CIFF has been the premier film event in Ohio. Today the CIFF presents over 180 feature films and over 160 short subject films from at least 60 countries.

Over 200 filmmakers and other special guests attend the Film Festival. And hundreds of junior high and high school students participate in FilmSlam, a mini-festival of CIFF films screened every weekday morning.

The 39th CIFF will launch with an Opening Night Film and Gala to an anticipated crowd of 1,500 people on the evening of Wednesday, March 18th. Following Opening Night, more than 475 film screenings will be exhibited at Tower City Cinemas in downtown Cleveland from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 midnight (and even later on weekends) for the next eleven days. Screenings at select neighborhood locations will also be available throughout the Festival. Our Closing Night awards program will likely draw 2,000 people on the evening of Sunday, March 29th.

Since 2003, the CIFF has experienced tremendous growth. Attendance, which has increased by 178% over the last 11 years, was 97,804 in 2014.

HOW: The program lineup will be available at clevelandfilm.org in mid-February, and Program Guides will hit the streets the week of February 23rd. Tickets go on sale to members only on Friday, February 27th — one week before they go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 6th. Because advance tickets for many screenings sell quickly, patrons are advised to purchase tickets as early as possible.